La. Court Weighs in on Insurance Dispute in Asbestos Personal Injury Case
January 23, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has weighed in on an asbestos-related insurance dispute, finding in part that the insurance company, under the applicable policy, owed the asbestos defendant indemnity for all its attorneys’ fees related to the defense of the asbestos claims.
In the Jan. 18 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana further found that applicable policy does not contain a duty to defend.
The underlying claims were asserted by Robert Stephen Sentilles, who contended his exposure to asbestos while working at Pelnor caused him to develop mesothelioma.
Sentilles alleged in an …
