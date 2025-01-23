Plaintiffs File Motion for a New Trial in Asbestos Talc Case Involving Verdict Slip Confusion
January 23, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
- Order
PITTSBURGH –– The court that recently oversaw a trial at the end of which jurors both reached a defense verdict for Johnson & Johnson and erroneously awarded $22 million in punitive damages has scheduled an April hearing to address the plaintiffs’ recent motion for a new trial.
In a Jan. 16 order, the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County set a briefing scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion for post-trial relief, asking the plaintiffs to file a supporting brief by Feb. 14 in anticipation of an April 22 hearing.
The defendant has until March 17 to file a response …
