Plaintiffs File Motion for a New Trial in Asbestos Talc Case Involving Verdict Slip Confusion

PITTSBURGH –– The court that recently oversaw a trial at the end of which jurors both reached a defense verdict for Johnson & Johnson and erroneously awarded $22 million in punitive damages has scheduled an April hearing to address the plaintiffs’ recent motion for a new trial.

In a Jan. 16 order, the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County set a briefing scheduled for the plaintiffs’ motion for post-trial relief, asking the plaintiffs to file a supporting brief by Feb. 14 in anticipation of an April 22 hearing.

The defendant has until March 17 to file a response …