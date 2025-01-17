South Carolina Supreme Court Weighs in on Ruling from England Regarding Cape PLC Receiver

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– The South Carolina Supreme Court has weighed in on a foreign dispute regarding the receivership of Cape PLC, concluding that while the receiver has “legitimate” concerns about an order issued by an England court, there is no reason for a writ of supersedeas at this time.

The South Carolina Supreme Court issued the order on Jan. 16.

The Receiver for Cape PLC, Peter D. Protopapas, filed the motion individually and as successor-in-interest to Cape Asbestos Company Limited, seeking a writ of supersedeas and a temporary restraining order. He additionally filed a motion to stay the filing deadlines …