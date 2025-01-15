Veterans Claims Appellate Court Sets Aside Denial of Service Benefits, Says Report ‘Lacked Sufficient Detail and Rationale’
January 15, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Order
WASHINGTON, D.C. –– A Veterans Claims appellate court has set aside the denial of service benefits in a sarcoidosis case, finding that a Veteran Affairs examiner’s report “lacked sufficient detail and rationale.”
In a Jan. 14 ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals, Veterans Claims, concluded that the a report on which the denial was based was inadequate and, as such, the case was remanded for the VA to obtain a medical opinion that addresses the plaintiff’s service records.
U.S. Navy Veteran Deborah D. Fox Young brought the underlying claims, contending that her 2013 diagnosis of sarcoidosis was caused by exposure …
