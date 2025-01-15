Fla. Court Awards Summary Judgment to Valves and Controls, Warren Pumps in Asbestos Case
January 15, 2025
TAMPA, Fla. –– A Florida court has awarded summary judgment to Valves and Controls US Inc. and Warren Pumps LLC in an asbestos personal injury case, finding that the plaintiff had failed to provide evidence of substantial factor in the case.
In the Jan. 13 order, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida concluded that the plaintiff’s testimony regarding exposure is “general,” and not enough to defeat the motions.
Arnold Edmonds asserted the underlying claims, contending that his service in the U.S. Navy as a machinist mate exposed him to asbestos. As a result of the exposure, …
