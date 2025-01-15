Calif. Court Remands Asbestos Personal Injury Case Against Boeing, Says Court Lacks Jurisdiction

LOS ANGELES –– A California federal court has remanded an asbestos personal injury case, finding that Boeing has failed to establish a causal nexus between the claims and the defendant’s alleged conduct at the direction of a federal officer.

The U.S. District Court for the Central District of California issued the order on Jan. 10.

Plaintiffs Mary and Kenneth Holste filed the underlying case, contending that Mary Holste was exposed to asbestos fibers brought into her home on the work clothing of her husband, who worked at a civilian and military worksite at Hughes Helicopter. Holste further alleged that she …