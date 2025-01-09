Special Master Recommends Denial of Motion for Summary Judgment in Ceramics Asbestos Case

BOSTON –– A Special Master has recommended that a motion for summary judgment in a Massachusetts asbestos personal injury action should be denied, concluding that a genuine issue of material fact exists as to the identification of ceramic products.

Special Master Kenneth H. Fishman issued the recommendation on Jan. 8. The case is currently pending in the Massachusetts Superior Court for Middlesex County.

The underlying claims were filed by Michael Lapointe on behalf of Judith A. Lapointe, who the plaintiff says developed mesothelioma as a result of coming into contact with asbestos-containing products used at a ceramics studio, Mohawk Ceramics, …