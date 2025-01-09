Washington Asbestos Plaintiff Asks Court to Issue Second Sanction Order Against Asbestos Corporation Limited

TACOMA, Wash. –– An asbestos plaintiff has asked a Washington court to issue sanctions against Asbestos Corporation Limited for the second time, maintaining that the defendant is still in violation of the court’s discovery order.

In a Dec. 23 motion filed in the Washington Superior Court for Pierce County, the plaintiffs argued that the court has given the defendant “repeated opportunities to act in accordance with Washington law and this court’s authority.”

Despite these opportunities, the plaintiffs said they were informed “in unequivocal terms that, notwithstanding the Court of Appeal’s decision rejecting ACL’s … objection, and this Court’s prior contempt …