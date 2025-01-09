Washington Asbestos Plaintiff Asks Court to Issue Second Sanction Order Against Asbestos Corporation Limited
January 9, 2025
DOCUMENTS
- Appellate Order
- Motion
TACOMA, Wash. –– An asbestos plaintiff has asked a Washington court to issue sanctions against Asbestos Corporation Limited for the second time, maintaining that the defendant is still in violation of the court’s discovery order.
In a Dec. 23 motion filed in the Washington Superior Court for Pierce County, the plaintiffs argued that the court has given the defendant “repeated opportunities to act in accordance with Washington law and this court’s authority.”
Despite these opportunities, the plaintiffs said they were informed “in unequivocal terms that, notwithstanding the Court of Appeal’s decision rejecting ACL’s … objection, and this Court’s prior contempt …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
April 08, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach