Ohio Governor Mike DeWine Signs Asbestos Legislation Requiring Specified Disclosures into Law

COLUMBUS –– Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has signed Senate Bill 63 into law, which will require a plaintiff in a tort action alleging an asbestos claim to file specified disclosures.

Governor DeWine signed the bill into law on Jan. 8, less than one month after the state Senate approved changes made by the Ohio House of Representatives, according to a press release issued by the Governor DeWine’s office. The bill was sent to the governor for his signature on Dec. 30.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation on Dec. 10 by a vote of 74-16. After that, the bill …