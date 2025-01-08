N.Y. Court Denies Summary Judgment Motion from Armstrong in Asbestos Case, Says Questions of Fact Exist
January 8, 2025
KINGSTON, N.Y. –– A New York trial court has refused to award summary judgment to Armstrong Pumps Inc. in an asbestos personal injury case, concluding that the defendant had not established that its residential pumps did not use asbestos-containing gaskets.
In a Jan. 3 order, the New York Supreme Court for Ulster County further found that the plaintiff had raised material questions of fact on the issue.
The underlying case was brought by Robert Gulick, who contended that his career as a plumber caused him to come into contact with asbestos-containing products. Gulick said that during his 30-year career, he …
