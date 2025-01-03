Del. Court Weighs in on Several Motions in Upcoming Asbestos Personal Injury Trial Against JMM

WILMINGTON, Del. –– A Delaware court has weighed in on several motions in an asbestos personal injury case scheduled to proceed to trial in February against J-M Manufacturing Inc., finding in part that the defendant could not rely on memory expert testimony but permitting the defendant to designate responsible third parties.

In the Dec. 17 order, the Delaware Superior Court concluded in one of the orders that it was the jury’s role to assess witness credibility and that the defendant can attack the plaintiff’s memory on cross examination, but it cannot use an expert witness to do so.

Plaintiff Ladonna …