Wash. Court Enters Judgment in Favor of United States in Asbestos Personal Injury Trial

SEATTLE –– A Washington federal court has reached a judgment in favor of the United States in an asbestos take-home personal injury case, finding that the plaintiff had failed to establish that the government’s failure to follow procedures for cleaning up asbestos products did not increase the decedent’s exposure.

The U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington explained in its Dec. 27 findings of fact and conclusions of law that the underlying claims were tried before the court without a jury for eight days in June 2024.

Plaintiff Tristan Rose Perkins brought the claims on behalf of …