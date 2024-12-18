Legislation Requiring Specified Disclosures from Asbestos Plaintiffs Head to Ohio Governor

COLUMBUS –– The Ohio Senate has approved changes made by the House of Representatives to legislation that will require a plaintiff in a tort action alleging an asbestos claim to file specified disclosures, allowing the bill to proceed to the Governor for his approval.

The Senate approved the changes on Dec. 18. The legislation now awaits a signature from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.

The House of Representatives passed the legislation on Dec. 10 by a vote of 74-16. After that, the bill proceeded back to the Senate for the group’s approval on changes made to the legislation by the House …