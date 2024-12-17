Kramco In Part Denied Summary Judgment in Conn. Asbestos Exposure Case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The Rhode Island Superior Court has allowed an asbestos exposure lawsuit to proceed against Kramco Supply Corporation of New England, ruling that the plaintiff presented evidence showing that it provided asbestos-containing cement pipes to the decedent’s workplace.

In a Dec. 13 order, the court denied Kramco’s motion for summary judgment, ruling there is evidence, in the form of receipts and testimony, that Kramco’s predecessor supplied Johns-Manville cement pipes to the decedent’s company.

According to the complaint, Peter Lowe died of malignant mesothelioma caused by exposure to asbestos dust from his installation of cement sewer pipes that contained …