Pa. Supreme Court Agrees to Weigh in on Issue of Asbestos Plaintiffs Could Pierce Corporate Veil


December 17, 2024


HARRISBURG, Pa. –– The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to weigh in on the issue of whether asbestos plaintiffs could pierce the corporate veil and pursue claims against Carmeuse Lime Inc., recently granting a petition for appeal.

In a Nov. 26 order, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court granted the petition for allowance of appeal. In a Dec. 10 docket entry, the court granted an application for extension of time to file the appellant brief, asking that that the brief be served and filed on or before Feb. 5, 2025.

In that order, the state high court stated that the first issue …


