Rhode Island Court Denies Johnson & Johnson’s Efforts to Substitute in Pecos River Talc As Defendant
December 16, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PROVIDENCE, R.I. –– A Rhode Island court has denied Johnson & Johnson’s efforts to substitute Pecos River Talc and Johnson & Johnson Holdco as defendants in an asbestos talcum powder case, finding that the plaintiffs are the “master of their complaint.”
The Rhode Island Superior Court outlined its reasoning in a decision issued Nov. 20.
Defendants LLT Management LLC and Johnson & Johnson Holdco Inc. moved to substitute them for Pecos River Talc LLC, and Johnson & Johnson Holdco (NA) Inc, respectively. The court noted that the reason for the motions are because of “corporate restructuring efforts at Johnson & …
