Calif. Court Remands Asbestos Personal Injury Case, Says Removal Was ‘Premature’

LOS ANGELES –– A California court has remanded an asbestos personal injury case, contending that the removal was premature and that an email relied upon by the removing defendant did not “provide sufficient information” from which [the defendant] could have reasonably ascertained that removal was available.

In the Dec. 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California concluded that the removing defendant had “not sufficiently shown that the Complaint concerns conduct it engaged in while ‘acting under’ a federal officer or agency for purposes of the federal-officer removal statute, [the removing defendant] cannot assert the federal …