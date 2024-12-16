ASBESTOS

Calif. Court Remands Asbestos Personal Injury Case, Says Removal Was ‘Premature’


December 16, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Civil Minutes


LOS ANGELES –– A California court has remanded an asbestos personal injury case, contending that the removal was premature and that an email relied upon by the removing defendant did not “provide sufficient information” from which [the defendant] could have reasonably ascertained that removal was available.

In the Dec. 12 order, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California concluded that the removing defendant had “not sufficiently shown that the Complaint concerns conduct it engaged in while ‘acting under’ a federal officer or agency for purposes of the federal-officer removal statute, [the removing defendant] cannot assert the federal …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS