Official Committee of Asbestos Claimants File Reply Brief in Bestwall Asbestos Appeal

RICHMOND, Va. –– The Official Committee of Asbestos Claimants has filed a reply brief in the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals maintaining that the underlying Bestwall bankruptcy does not belong in bankruptcy under “any Founding-era understanding of the Bankruptcy Clause.”

In a Dec. 6 brief filed in the 4th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, the Official Committee of Asbestos Claimants maintained that the underlying bankruptcy is “so extraordinary that Bestwall cannot offer a single historical analog permitting any similar non-bankrupt debtor to enter bankruptcy.”

“Rather,” the reply brief said, “Bestwall mainly urges the Court to avoid answering the …