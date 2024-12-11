Cape PLC Receiver Reacts to Ruling from England, Maintains Company is ‘Hiding in United Kingdom’
December 11, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Report
COLUMBIA, S.C. –– The Receiver for Cape PLC has filed a report in a South Carolina court on the issue of receivership, arguing that a recent order from the High Court of Justice of England and Wales does not impact proceedings in South Carolina, “despite its threat of jailing the Receiver, his lawyers, Court officials, and Judges.”
The report on the issue of receivership was filed in the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas for the Fifth Judicial Circuit, Richland County, on Dec. 6.
In it, the Receiver did state that, “in an abundance of caution and in light of …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 27, 2025 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach