Wash. Court Finds Asbestos Corp. Ltd., Acted In Defiance of Court’s Direction, Orders Sanctions

TACOMA, Wash. –– A Washington state court has ordered sanctions in an asbestos personal injury case, finding that Asbestos Corporation Limited had “acted intentionally and willfully in defiance of this Court’s orders requiring it to comply with discovery.”

In a Dec. 9 order, the Washington Superior Court for Pierce County imposed on Asbestos Corporation Limited a sanction in the amount of $2,000 per business day until the deposition of the defendant is concluded.

“The effective date of this sanction is December 6, 2024,” the court ruled.

The court did decline the plaintiff’s request that the court strike the answer of …