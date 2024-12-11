Ohio House of Representatives Passes Legislation Requiring Specified Disclosures from Asbestos Plaintiffs

COLUMBUS –– The Ohio House of Representatives has passed legislation that will require a plaintiff in a tort action alleging an asbestos claim to file specified disclosures.

The Ohio House of Representatives passed the legislation on Dec. 10 by a vote of 74-16. The Ohio Senate passed the legislation on May 22, 2024 by a vote of 21-10.

The bill will proceed back to the Senate, where it the group will vote on changes made to the legislation by the House of Representatives.

Under the version revised by the House, any asbestos plaintiff must produce sworn statements specifying the …