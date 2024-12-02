American Honda Motor ‘Cherry-Picked’ Plaintiff’s Testimony in Summary Judgment Motion, Court Says

NEW YORK –– A motion for summary judgment filed by American Honda Motor Co., has been denied by a New York trial court, which concluded that the defendant had “cherry-picked” the plaintiff’s testimony.

The New York Supreme Court for New York County denied American Honda Motor Co.’s motion for summary judgment in an order issued Nov. 21.

“What is more,” the court concluded, “the parties’ competing accounts of Decedent’s alleged exposure to Defendant’s product shows that a ‘material issue of fact’ remains. And it is the jury’s job, not the Court’s, to ‘pass on issues of credibility.’ Thus, summary …