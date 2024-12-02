ASBESTOS

Corporate Representative Affidavit Deemed ‘Insufficient’ to Establish Defendant’s Entitlement to Summary Judgment


December 2, 2024


NEW YORK –– An affidavit filed by a corporate representative on behalf of an asbestos defendant has been deemed “insufficient” by a New York Trial court, which denied the defendant’s motion for summary judgment.

The New York Supreme Court for New York County’s Nov. 21 order denied Watts Water Technologies Inc.’s motion for summary judgment.

The plaintiff allege that Richard R. Rydzewski was exposed to an asbestos-containing product manufactured by Watts Water Technologies. The defendant, meanwhile, countered that the plaintiff had failed to establish product identification and causation.

In support of its motion, Watts Water relied upon the affidavit …


