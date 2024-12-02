New York Court Denies Summary Judgment Motion Filed by Asbestos Defendant Fulton Boiler Works
December 2, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK –– A motion for summary judgment filed by Fulton Boiler Works Inc. has been denied by a New York court, which determined that the defendant had failed to meet its initial burden.
In the Nov. 14 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that the defendant was merely “pointing to gaps” in the plaintiff’s evidence, which is not sufficient to obtain summary judgment.
Fulton Boiler Works Inc. moved for summary judgment, contending that it never produced the boilers that exposed plaintiff to asbestos and, as such, could not be held liable for the plaintiff’s …
