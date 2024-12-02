N.Y. Court: Kolmar Laboratories Not Entitled To Summary Judgment in Asbestos Talc Case

NEW YORK –– Kolmar Laboratories Inc. is not entitled to summary judgment in an asbestos-containing talcum powder personal injury case, a New York court has ruled, concluding that the plaintiff “need only raise a triable issue of fact concerning specific causation.”

In the Nov. 21 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County denied Kolmar’s motion for summary judgment.

Kolmar Laboratories Inc. moved for summary judgment, maintaining that plaintiff Linda Schaefer had failed to establish that she was exposed to an asbestos-containing product manufactured by the defendant.

Kolmar further argued that, even if Schaefer has established exposure, …