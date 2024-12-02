New York Court Denies Crosby Valves’ Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York trial court has declined to award summary judgment to Crosby Valves in an asbestos personal injury case, concluding in part that factual questions exist as to the defendant’s participation in the integration of its valves with products containing asbestos.

In the Nov. 21 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County also found that the plaintiff had proffered evidence of the defendant’s awareness of the use of asbestos flange gaskets or insulation along with its valves.

Plaintiff Jane E. Wixted asserted the claims on behalf of the decedent, Thomas N. Wixted, contending …