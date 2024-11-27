England Court Finds Cape PLC Receiver Can’t Act on Behalf of Cape Intermediate Holdings Ltd.

LONDON –– A court in England has granted an application for declaratory relief as to the status of a receiver for asbestos defendant Cape PLC, concluding that the receiver should be prevented from acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of Cape Intermediate Holdings Ltd.

The High Court of Justice Business and Property Courts of England and Wales issued the opinion on Nov. 22.

“As I have said,” the court wrote, “I have given particularly careful consideration to how for the relief should go. The jurisdiction of the South Carolina court, is, of course, to be respected, and …