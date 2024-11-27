Receiver for Cape PLC Files Motion for Summary Judgment on Successor Liability Grounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– The receiver appointed for asbestos defendant Cape PLC has filed a motion for summary judgment, contending that it is entitled to summary judgment with respect to successor liability and/or alter ego/veil piercing liability against a number of parties.

The motion for summary judgment was filed on Nov. 8 in the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas, Fifth Judicial Circuit, Richland County.

In it, third-party plaintiff Peter D. Protopapas, as duly appointed receiver for Cape PLC, individually and as successor in interest to Cape Asbestos Company Ltd., argued that Cape PLC was entitled to summary judgment with …