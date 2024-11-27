Asbestos Lawsuit Filed Against Cape PLC, Accuses Defendant of ‘Cheating System to Escape Responsibility’

COLUMBIA, S.C. –– An asbestos lawsuit has been filed against several defendants in a South Carolina state court, arguing that defendant Cape PLC, and its affiliates, “got extraordinarily wealthy off the suffering and deaths of tens of thousands, and then cheated the system to escape responsibility for its and their tortious misconduct.”

The plaintiffs filed the complaint in the South Carolina Court of Common Pleas, Fifth Judicial Circuit, Richland County, on Nov. 14. With the complaint, the plaintiffs filed an exhibit detailing the injured party name, the personal representative, disease, date of diagnosis, date of death, and relevant years of …