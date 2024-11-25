R.I. Jury Clears Union Carbide in Asbestos Exposure Wrongful Death Action

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A Rhode Island jury has rendered a verdict in favor of Union Carbide Corp. in an asbestos exposure wrongful death case, finding that the company’s calidria asbestos was not defectively designed and that the company warned its customers of asbestos’ potential risks.

The jury, sitting in the Rhode Island Superior Court, issued the verdict on Nov. 21. Judge Richard A. Licht presided over the trial.

Plaintiffs alleged that Bonnie Bonito was exposed to asbestos fibers when she laundered her former husband James Bonito’s clothes during the entire course of their marriage from 1966 to 1985. James Bonito …