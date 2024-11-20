Ill. Court Allows J-M Manufacturing Company to File Surreply Brief Over Simmons Hanly Objections

CHICAGO –– An Illinois federal court has allowed J-M Manufacturing Company to file a surreply in opposition to a motion to strike filed by Simmons Hanly Conroy in a RICO case, allowing the plaintiff to assert arguments relating to whether the anti-SLAPP law applies in federal court.

In a Nov. 13 docket entry, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois granted J-M Manufacturing Company’s motion for leave to file a surreply and ruled that “no further briefs will be allowed.”

On Nov. 12, J-M Manufacturing Company filed a motion for leave to file surreply in opposition to …