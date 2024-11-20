N.Y. Jury Awards $600,000 At Conclusion of Mechanic’s Asbestos Trial Against Honda

NEW YORK –– A New York jury has awarded $600,000 at the conclusion of an asbestos trial against North American Honda Motor Co. Inc., finding that the defendant was liable for a mechanic’s development of mesothelioma.

The New York Supreme Court for New York County reached the verdict on Oct. 1, concluding that the plaintiff was exposed to asbestos fibers in Honda’s products and that the defendant failed to exercise reasonable care by not including a warning with those products.

Hon. Lyle E. Frank presided over the trial, which began on Aug. 20.

The plaintiffs filed the underlying complaint …