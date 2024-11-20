Calif. Jury Reaches Defense Verdict for Brake Parts in Secondhand Asbestos Exposure Case

LOS ANGELES –– A California jury has reached a defense verdict in favor of Brake Parts Inc., rejecting claims that the defendant could be held liable for secondhand asbestos exposure.

The California Superior Court for Los Angeles County issued a judgment on special verdict on Oct. 28, four days after the jury returned their verdict. Hon. Mary Ann Murphy presided over the trial.

In a complaint filed in Oct. 2020, the plaintiffs alleged that Leon Solis worked around, and with, several asbestos-containing products and equipment during his employment. His wife, Sylvia Solis, subsequently inhaled the asbestos fibers on her husband’s …