Mistrial Declared in Asbestos Talcum Powder Case Against Johnson & Johnson After Jury Issues Arise
November 12, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Complaint
BOSTON –– A Massachusetts state court has declared a mistrial in an asbestos talcum powder trial against Johnson & Johnson after issues with the empaneled jury arose.
Hon. Jackie Cowin of the Massachusetts Superior Court, Suffolk County, was presiding over the trial –– expected to last four weeks –– before calling a mistrial on Oct. 16.
The underlying claims were brought by Janice Paluzzi, who contends that her development of mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos in talcum powder products.
According to the original complaint, filed in the Middlesex County, Paluzzi began using talcum powder products in the 1960s …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
MORE DETAILS