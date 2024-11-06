Talcum Powder Plaintiff’s Request to Add Nondiverse Insurer as Defendant Denied
November 6, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW ORLEANS — A Louisiana federal magistrate judge has denied a talcum powder plaintiff’s motion to amend her complaint to add a nondiverse defendant, Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co., ruling it would be futile because she has not pled a valid claim against the insurer.
In a Nov. 4 order, Magistrate Judge Janis van Meerveld of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana explained that the plaintiff is essentially seeking to substitute a previously dismissed nondiverse defendant with a new nondiverse defendant without any other change to the facts alleged.
Pamela Davis Lyles alleges that her diagnosis of …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference
January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach
MORE DETAILS