Kolmar Labs Denied Summary Judgment in N.Y. Asbestos Exposure Action

NEW YORK — A New York judge has denied Kolmar Laboratories Inc.’s motion for summary judgment in an asbestos exposure case, ruling that the company failed to "unequivocally establish that its product could not have contributed to the causation of the plaintiff’s injury.”

In an Oct. 28 order, Judge Adam Silvera of the New York County Supreme Court explained that at this stage in the case, the “plaintiff need only raise a triable issue of fact concerning specific causation.”

“Defendant has confirmed that it manufactured a product at issue during the period of Plaintiffs exposure. Furthermore, there is conflicting evidence …