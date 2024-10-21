Louisiana Federal Court Awards Summary Judgment in Asbestos Case, Finds Insurance Claims Time-Barred

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has awarded the Louisiana Insurance Guaranty Association (LIGA) summary judgment in an asbestos case, finding that the claims were time barred.

In an Oct. 8 order, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana ruled that the plaintiffs did not have a vested right against LIGA to bring wrongful death claims after the bar claim date.

“Plaintiffs rights against LIGA vested at the time Lamorak was declared insolvent, and upon Lamorak’s insolvency, all provisions of the LIGA Law became applicable to Plaintiffs’ claims, including the claim bar date,” the court opined.