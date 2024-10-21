Rhode Island Court Rejects Challenges to Expert Testimony in Asbestos Take-Home Exposure Case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. –– A Rhode Island court has weighed in on expert testimony in a take-home asbestos exposure case, rejecting the majority of the defense challenges to the testimony proffered on behalf of the plaintiff.

In an Oct. 10 order, the Rhode Island Superior Court, Providence County, in part rejected the defendants’ position that the plaintiffs’ experts erroneously rely on each and every exposure theory.

Plaintiffs James L. Day and Jennifer L. Bonito are pursuing the underlying claims after they were substituted as plaintiffs for the decedent Bonnie J. Bonito.

The plaintiffs argued that Bonito was exposed to asbestos …