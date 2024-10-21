New York Court Awards Summary Judgment to Tishman Liquidating in Asbestos Case

NEW YORK –– A New York court has awarded summary judgment to Tishman Liquidating in an asbestos case, concluding in part that the defendant would be prejudiced by the admission of the decedent’s deposition which the defendant did not take part in.

In the Oct. 10 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County also found that jurors would not be able to assess the liability of joint tortfeasors named in an Illinois case, but not in the instant case.

The plaintiffs filed the underlying action first in Illinois in Oct. 2019, naming Tishman Construction Corp. and Tishman …