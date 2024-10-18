Calif. Jurors Slated to Hear Asbestos Claims Against Kaiser Gypsum in November

SAN FRANCISCO –– Parties in a California asbestos case are preparing for an upcoming trial, during which jurors will hear claims that the plaintiff was exposed to asbestos in Kaiser Gypsum products.

In a joint pre-trial conference statement filed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on Oct. 15, the parties noted that trial in the matter is scheduled for Nov. 4.

The trial is expected to last three weeks, the parties said.

The pre-trial statement said that plaintiff James Sarjeant, individually and as successor-in-interest to Lucretia Sarjeant, and Kaiser Gypsum Company Inc. remain as …