N.Y. Court Refuses to Dismiss Asbestos Claims Against Montgomery Street Partners
October 18, 2024
NEW YORK –– A New York court has refused to dismiss asbestos claims against a defendant that argued it had been improperly sued, concluding the company had failed to refute evidence proffered by the plaintiff indicating ambiguity as to the company’s control of a worksite at which asbestos exposure allegedly occurred.
In the Oct. 9 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County denied a motion to dismiss filed by Montgomery Street Partners.
The plaintiffs argue that Raymond Hickey’s work as a steamfitter at what was formerly known as the Henry Hudson Hotel caused him to come into …
