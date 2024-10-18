ASBESTOS

N.Y. Court Refuses to Dismiss Asbestos Claims Against Montgomery Street Partners


October 18, 2024


NEW YORK –– A New York court has refused to dismiss asbestos claims against a defendant that argued it had been improperly sued, concluding the company had failed to refute evidence proffered by the plaintiff indicating ambiguity as to the company’s control of a worksite at which asbestos exposure allegedly occurred.

In the Oct. 9 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County denied a motion to dismiss filed by Montgomery Street Partners.

The plaintiffs argue that Raymond Hickey’s work as a steamfitter at what was formerly known as the Henry Hudson Hotel caused him to come into …


