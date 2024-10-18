ASBESTOS

New York Court Allows Punitive Damage Claim to Proceed Against Burnham in Asbestos Case


October 18, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK –– A New York court has ruled that Burnham is not entitled to summary judgment on a plaintiff’s punitive damages claim in an asbestos case, pointing out that the plaintiffs had proffered evidence that the defendant had never placed a warning relating to asbestos on its boilers.

In an Oct. 3 order, the New York Supreme Court for New York County found that a “reasonable juror could find that defendant Burnham’s knowledge and use of asbestos in their boilers constituted a prioritization of their corporate benefits over plaintiff’s safety.”

Plaintiffs Anthony and Joan Fleischman asserted the underlying asbestos …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Depo-Provera CI Litigation

November 04, 2024

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS