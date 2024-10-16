Virginia Jury Awards $3.45 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Case Against John Crane

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. –– A Virginia jury has awarded $3.45 million at the conclusion of an asbestos case against John Crane Inc., after hearing evidence that the defendant’s gaskets and packing contributed to the decedent’s development of mesothelioma.

The Virginia 7th Judicial Circuit Court, Newport News Circuit, jury reached the verdict on Oct. 9 after an 11-day trial.

Plaintiff Patricia Coffey Katcham filed the complaint in July 2022 on behalf of James C. Katcham, who was allegedly exposed to asbestos fibers during his work as a millwright. The plaintiff named John Crane as a defendant in the action for its …