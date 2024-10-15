ASBESTOS

Conn. Jury Awards $15 Million at End of Cosmetic Talc Mesothelioma Trial Against J&J


October 15, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint
  • Motion


BRIDGEPORT, Conn. –– A Connecticut jury has awarded $15 million at the conclusion of an asbestos-containing cosmetic talcum powder trial against Johnson & Johnson, finding that the plaintiff’s mesothelioma was caused by exposure to asbestos fibers in the defendant’s Baby Powder product.

The Connecticut Superior Court, Bridgeport Judicial District, jury reached the verdict on Oct. 15 after a trial presided over by Hon. Charles Reed.

The trial began on Sept. 11; the plaintiffs presented their case for more than 15 days before the defendants presented witnesses on Oct. 8. The jury also found that the plaintiffs are entitled to …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS