Pennsylvania Jury Awards $3.8 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Against Foster Wheeler

PITTSBURGH –– A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $3.8 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial against Foster Wheeler, finding the defendant liable for the plaintiff’s injuries.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Allegheny County jury reached the verdict on Sept. 27 after a week-long trial. Hon. Arnold Klein presided over the trial.

Plaintiffs Harry and Rae Chirdon asserted the underlying claims, contending that Harry Chirdon’s work as a boilermaker for decades exposed him to asbestos-containing products. Chirdon specifically worked for Foster Wheeler for approximately 10 weeks.

As a result of exposure, the plaintiffs said Chirdon developed mesothelioma. …