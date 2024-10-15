ASBESTOS

Pennsylvania Jury Awards $3.8 Million at Conclusion of Asbestos Trial Against Foster Wheeler


October 15, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Complaint
  • Verdict Slip


PITTSBURGH –– A Pennsylvania jury has awarded $3.8 million at the conclusion of an asbestos trial against Foster Wheeler, finding the defendant liable for the plaintiff’s injuries.

The Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas for Allegheny County jury reached the verdict on Sept. 27 after a week-long trial. Hon. Arnold Klein presided over the trial.

Plaintiffs Harry and Rae Chirdon asserted the underlying claims, contending that Harry Chirdon’s work as a boilermaker for decades exposed him to asbestos-containing products. Chirdon specifically worked for Foster Wheeler for approximately 10 weeks.

As a result of exposure, the plaintiffs said Chirdon developed mesothelioma. …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS