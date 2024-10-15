ASBESTOS

Calif. Court Issues Ruling on Several Summary Motions in Naval Asbestos Exposure Lawsuit


October 15, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


SAN FRANCISCO –– A California federal court has weighed in on a number of motions pending in an asbestos case brought on behalf of a former U.S. Naval boiler technician, ruling in part that the plaintiffs’ claims for non-pecuniary damages cannot proceed.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California issued its opinion on Sept. 26.

The underlying claims were asserted on behalf of William Ankiel Jr., who was allegedly exposed to asbestos fibers while serving as a boiler technician on board a U.S. Naval vessel. As a result of the exposure, Ankiel allegedly developed mesothelioma, the plaintiffs …


