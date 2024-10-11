N.Y. Court Rejects Challenges to Timeliness of Peritoneal Meso Claims Against Estee Lauder Defendants
October 11, 2024
NEW YORK –– A New York court has rejected timeliness challenges to a peritoneal mesothelioma lawsuit, finding that the clock started when the plaintiff was diagnosed with mesothelioma, not when she discovered a nodule in her peritoneum.
In the Oct. 1 ruling, the New York Supreme Court for New York County added more than 200 days on to the plaintiff’s discovery date to account for orders issued during the COVID-19 pandemic tolling the statute of limitations further.
Estee Lauder Inc., Estee Lauder International Inc., and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. defendants moved to dismiss the underlying case, which was asserted …
