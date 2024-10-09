Louisiana Appellate Court Reverses Order for New Trial in Asbestos-Containing Talc Case

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana appellate court has reversed an order granting a motion for a new trial in an asbestos case against Colgate-Palmolive Co., finding that the trial court abused its discretion in siding with the plaintiffs in the asbestos-containing talcum powder case.

The Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal reversed the order of a new trial on Sept. 19; two dissenting opinions were filed the same day.

Vita Chenet filed the underlying claims, contending that she developed malignant mesothelioma as a result of using Colgate-Palmolive Co.’s Cashmere Bouquet talcum powder, which the plaintiff argued was contaminated with …