La. Appellate Court Reverses Order Limiting Plaintiff Expert Testimony in Asbestos Case

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana appellate court has reversed an order limiting the testimony of a plaintiff expert in an asbestos case, concluding that the expert’s “evidence and testimony should be weighed by the jury.”

In a Sept. 30 order, the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal found that the expert should not have been limited to offering only general industrial hygiene opinions at trial.

Climmie Craft filed the underlying claims, contending that she developed asbestos-related lung cancer as a result of secondary household exposure. Craft specified that she came into contact with asbestos fibers while laundering her husband’s work …