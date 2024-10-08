ASBESTOS

La. Appellate Court Reverses Order Limiting Plaintiff Expert Testimony in Asbestos Case


October 8, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana appellate court has reversed an order limiting the testimony of a plaintiff expert in an asbestos case, concluding that the expert’s “evidence and testimony should be weighed by the jury.”

In a Sept. 30 order, the Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal found that the expert should not have been limited to offering only general industrial hygiene opinions at trial.

Climmie Craft filed the underlying claims, contending that she developed asbestos-related lung cancer as a result of secondary household exposure. Craft specified that she came into contact with asbestos fibers while laundering her husband’s work …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Artificial Stone Silicosis Epidemic Litigation Conference

January 10, 2025 - Long Beach, CA
The Westin Long Beach

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

December 04, 2024 - New York, NY
Virgin Hotels NYC

MORE DETAILS