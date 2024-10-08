Del. Court Rejects Asbestos Defendant’s Objections to Recommendation Denying Summary Judgment

WILMINGTON, Del. –– A Delaware District Court has rejected an asbestos defendant’s objections to a report and recommendation, concluding that the evidence submitted by the plaintiff appears sufficient enough for a jury to infer that the defendant could be held responsible for the decedent’s asbestos exposure.

In a Sept. 30 order, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware adopted a report and recommendation issued by U.S. Magistrate Judge Sherry R. Fallon.

The underlying claims were initially filed in Pennsylvania state court but were later removed to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. …